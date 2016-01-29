FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 17.6 pct in Dec vs Nov
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 17.6 pct in Dec vs Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$12.9 billion in December, down 17.6 percent
from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data
showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  Dec       Nov     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    12,883    15,631      -17.6
                                 
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,923     3,968      24.1
  - Secondary market               6,841     6,819       0.3
  - Refinancing                    4,126     4,626     -10.8
  TOTAL                           15,890    15,413       3.1
                              
No. of applications (cases)        6,593     6,571       0.3
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,073,632 1,072,369       0.1
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)        11.1      13.4      -2.3
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)            79.7      80.3      -0.6
    
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (ttp://bit.ly/1KeIemX)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.