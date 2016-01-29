Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 17.6 pct in Dec vs Nov

Jan 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.9 billion in December, down 17.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Dec Nov Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,883 15,631 -17.6 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,923 3,968 24.1 - Secondary market 6,841 6,819 0.3 - Refinancing 4,126 4,626 -10.8 TOTAL 15,890 15,413 3.1 No. of applications (cases) 6,593 6,571 0.3 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,073,632 1,072,369 0.1 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.1 13.4 -2.3 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 79.7 80.3 -0.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (ttp://bit.ly/1KeIemX) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)