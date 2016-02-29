FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 2.8 pct in Jan vs Dec
February 29, 2016 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 2.8 pct in Jan vs Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$12.5 billion ($1.61 billion) in January, down
2.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                   Jan       Dec    Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    12,523    12,883      -2.8
                                 
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,856     4,923      -1.4 
  - Secondary market               6,616     6,841      -3.3
  - Refinancing                    4,116     4,126      -0.2
  TOTAL                           15,588    15,890      -1.9 
                              
No. of applications (cases)        6,440     6,593      -2.3
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,075,654 1,073,632       0.2
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)        11.4      11.1       
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)            77.2      79.7      
    
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click: bit.ly/215EC9l

($1 = 7.7721 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
