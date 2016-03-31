FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 16.2 pct in Feb vs Jan
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 16.2 pct in Feb vs Jan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)
    March 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$10.5 billion ($1.35 billion) in February, down 16.2 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
 
                                         Feb        Jan     M/M Pct
                                                             Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)       10,495     12,523       -16.2
                                                                   
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln):                                     
 - Primary market                      3,399      4,856         -30
 - Secondary market                    5,768      6,616       -12.8
 - Refinancing                         3,597      4,116       -12.6
 TOTAL                                12,764     15,588       -18.1
                                                                   
 No. of applications (cases)           4,869      6,440       -24.4
                                                                   
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):      1,076,033  1,075,654        0.04
 - Delinquency ratio (pct)                                         
 (more than 3 months)                   0.04       0.03            
 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)         0.00       0.00            
                                                                   
 Proportion of new mortgage loans                                  
 priced with reference to:                                         
 -best lending rates (pct)              14.2       11.4            
 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank            77.4       77.2            
 offered rates) (pct)                                    
   
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click: (bit.ly/1V8YZT7)
 ($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.