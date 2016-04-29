FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 45 pct in March vs Feb
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 45 pct in March vs Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$15.2 billion ($1.96 billion) in March, up 45 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
 
                                       March        Feb     M/M Pct
                                                             Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)       15,220     10,495        45.0
                                                                   
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln):                                     
 - Primary market                      3,129      3,399        -7.9
 - Secondary market                    8,041      5,768        39.4
 - Refinancing                         4,216      3,597        17.2
 TOTAL                                15,386     12,764        20.5
                                                                   
 No. of applications (cases)           7,446      4,869        52.9
                                                                   
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):      1,079,495  1,076,033         0.3
 - Delinquency ratio (pct)                                         
 (more than 3 months)                   0.04       0.04            
 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)         0.00       0.00            
                                                                   
 Proportion of new mortgage loans                                  
 priced with reference to:                                         
 -best lending rates (pct)              12.6       14.2            
 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank            76.1       77.4            
 offered rates) (pct)                                    
   
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click: (bit.ly/1rmRwox)

($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
