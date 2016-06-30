FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 45.8 pct in May vs April
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 45.8 pct in May vs April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$15.3 billion ($1.97 billion) in May, up 45.8 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
 
                                         May      April     M/M Pct
                                                             Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)       15,340     10,520        45.8
                                                                   
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln):                                     
 - Primary market                      4,985      3,733        33.5
 - Secondary market                   12,394     11,044        12.2
 - Refinancing                         5,637      4,977        13.3
 TOTAL                                23,016     19,754        16.5
                                                                   
 No. of applications (cases)           9,961      8,816        13.0
                                                                   
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):      1,080,989  1,078,833         0.2
 - Delinquency ratio (pct)                                         
 (more than 3 months)                   0.04       0.04            
 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)         0.00       0.00            
                                                                   
 Proportion of new mortgage loans                                  
 priced with reference to:                                         
 -best lending rates (pct)               6.9        7.5            
 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank            85.8       84.2            
 offered rates) (pct)                                    
   *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click: bit.ly/296xFDf

($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.