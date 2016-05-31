FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 30.9 pct in April vs March
May 31, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 30.9 pct in April vs March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$10.5 billion ($1.35 billion) in April, down 30.9 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
 
                                       April      March     M/M Pct
                                                             Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)       10,520     15,220       -30.9
                                                                   
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln):                                     
 - Primary market                      3,733      3,129        19.3
 - Secondary market                   11,044      8,041        37.3
 - Refinancing                         4,977      4,216        18.1
 TOTAL                                19,754     15,386        28.4
                                                                   
 No. of applications (cases)           8,816      7,446        18.4
                                                                   
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):      1,078,833  1,079,495        -0.1
 - Delinquency ratio (pct)                                         
 (more than 3 months)                   0.04       0.04            
 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)         0.00       0.00            
                                                                   
 Proportion of new mortgage loans                                  
 priced with reference to:                                         
 -best lending rates (pct)               7.5       12.6            
 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank            84.2       76.1            
 offered rates) (pct)                                    
   
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click bit.ly/1XaOJg9

($1 = 7.7674 Hong Kong dollars)
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

