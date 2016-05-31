Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 30.9 pct in April vs March

May 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$10.5 billion ($1.35 billion) in April, down 30.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: April March M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 10,520 15,220 -30.9 New loan approvals (HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,733 3,129 19.3 - Secondary market 11,044 8,041 37.3 - Refinancing 4,977 4,216 18.1 TOTAL 19,754 15,386 28.4 No. of applications (cases) 8,816 7,446 18.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,078,833 1,079,495 -0.1 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: -best lending rates (pct) 7.5 12.6 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 84.2 76.1 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click bit.ly/1XaOJg9 ($1 = 7.7674 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)