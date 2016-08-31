FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 11.1 pct in July vs June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$15.8 billion ($2.04 billion) in July, down 11.1 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                   July      June         M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)  15,798      17,769       -11.1
                                                          
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                             
                 Primary market  4,574       4,637        -1.4
               Secondary market  13,313      12,649       5.2
                   Refinancing   4,994       4,988        0.1
 TOTAL                           22,881      22,274       2.7
                                                          
 No. of applications (cases)     10,281      9,844        4.4
                                                          
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)     1,086,389   1,084,458    0.2
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                                                
 (more than 3 months)            0.04        0.04                       
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.02        0.02                       
                                                                        
 Proportion of new mortgage                                             
 loans                                                    
 priced with reference to:                                              
       best lending rates (pct)  3.8         4.9                        
     HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  92.6        89.8                       
           offered rates) (pct)                           
 
   *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click bit.ly/2c3Vmxs 

($1 = 7.7561 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
