Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 11.1 pct in July vs June

Aug 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.8 billion ($2.04 billion) in July, down 11.1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: July June M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,798 17,769 -11.1 New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 4,574 4,637 -1.4 Secondary market 13,313 12,649 5.2 Refinancing 4,994 4,988 0.1 TOTAL 22,881 22,274 2.7 No. of applications (cases) 10,281 9,844 4.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,086,389 1,084,458 0.2 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 3.8 4.9 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 92.6 89.8 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click bit.ly/2c3Vmxs ($1 = 7.7561 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)