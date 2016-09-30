FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 10.1 pct in August
September 30, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 10.1 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$17.4 billion in August, up 10.1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
                               Aug        July     M/M Pct
                                                   Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$     17,393     15,798   10.1
 mln)                                              
                                                   
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                      
               Primary market  5,688      4,574    24.4
             Secondary market  16,695     13,313   25.4
                 Refinancing   7,238      4,994    44.9
 TOTAL                         29,622     22,881   29.5
                                                   
 No. of applications (cases)   13,300     10,281   29.4
                                                   
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)   1,088,613  1,086,3  0.2
                                          89       
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                           
 (more than 3 months)          0.04       0.04     
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)  0.00       0.00     
                                                   
 Proportion of new mortgage                        
 loans                                             
 priced with reference to:                         
     best lending rates (pct)  3.0        3.8      
   HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  93.4       92.6     
         offered rates) (pct)                      
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click bit.ly/2dExtfP

($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

