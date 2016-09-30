TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 10.1 pct in August

Sept 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$17.4 billion in August, up 10.1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: Aug July M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 17,393 15,798 10.1 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 5,688 4,574 24.4 Secondary market 16,695 13,313 25.4 Refinancing 7,238 4,994 44.9 TOTAL 29,622 22,881 29.5 No. of applications (cases) 13,300 10,281 29.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,088,613 1,086,3 0.2 89 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 3.0 3.8 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.4 92.6 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click bit.ly/2dExtfP ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Vyas Mohan)