UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$25.2 billion ($3.25 billion) in January, down 14.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2016 Jan Dec M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 25,162 29,556 -14.9 New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,851 8,249 -16.9 Secondary market 13,459 15,099 -10.9 Refinancing 7,970 9,122 -12.6 TOTAL 28,280 32,470 -12.9 No. of applications (cases) 9,914 10,505 -5.6 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,126,180 1,118,657 0.7 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.6 2.5 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.5 94.9 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click bit.ly/2lQHFWF ($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.