FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in Feb fall 16 pct on month
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 5 months ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in Feb fall 16 pct on month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$21.1 billion in February, down 16 percent from
a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed
on Friday.
    
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
    
                               2017       2017                
                               Feb        Jan        M/M Pct
                                                     Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$     21,140     25,162     -16.0
 mln)                                                
                                                     
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                        
               Primary market  6,909      6,851      0.8
             Secondary market  12,991     13,459     -3.5
                 Refinancing   7,701      7,970      -3.4
 TOTAL                         27,601     28,280     -2.4
                                                     
 No. of applications (cases)   9,904      9,914      -0.1
                                                     
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)   1,130,853  1,126,180  0.4
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                             
 (more than 3 months)          0.04       0.03       
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)  0.02       0.02       
                                                     
 Proportion of new mortgage                          
 loans                                               
 priced with reference to:                           
     best lending rates (pct)  3.0        2.6        
   HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  93.3       93.5       
         offered rates) (pct)                        
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2oi1kCW


 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.