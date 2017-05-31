FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in April fall 15 pct m/m
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 3 months ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in April fall 15 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$21.2 billion ($2.72 billion) in April, down 15.0 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                 2017       2017                
                                 April      March       M/M Pct
                                                        Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)  21,174     24,910      -15.0
                                                        
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                           
                 Primary market  6,189      7,533       -17.8
               Secondary market  17,345     19,036      -8.9
                   Refinancing   8,392      10,395      -19.3
 TOTAL                           31,926     36,964      -13.6
                                                        
 No. of applications (cases)     13,027     15,603      -16.5
                                                        
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)     1,142,241  1,137,140   0.4
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                                
 (more than 3 months)            0.03       0.04        
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00       0.00        
                                                        
 Proportion of new mortgage                             
 loans                                                  
 priced with reference to:                              
       best lending rates (pct)  2.1        2.2         
     HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  94.0       94.1        
           offered rates) (pct)                         
 
   *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click bit.ly/2rTJJCH

($1 = 7.7885 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.