June 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$28.3 billion ($3.63 billion) in May, up 33.5 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 May April M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 28,268 21,174 33.5 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 8,526 6,189 37.8 Secondary market 21,783 17,345 25.6 Refinancing 11,382 8,392 35.6 TOTAL 41,691 31,926 30.6 No. of applications 14,825 13,027 13.8 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,150,60 1,142,24 0.7 mln) 5 1 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.00 0.00 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 1.7 2.1 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 95.2 94.0 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2stb0Iy ($1 = 7.8049 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)