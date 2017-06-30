BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding unit revises record date for merger with Ta Chong Securities
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of Aug. 28 instead of July 31 announced previously
June 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$28.3 billion ($3.63 billion) in May, up 33.5 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 May April M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 28,268 21,174 33.5 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 8,526 6,189 37.8 Secondary market 21,783 17,345 25.6 Refinancing 11,382 8,392 35.6 TOTAL 41,691 31,926 30.6 No. of applications 14,825 13,027 13.8 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,150,60 1,142,24 0.7 mln) 5 1 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.00 0.00 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 1.7 2.1 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 95.2 94.0 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2stb0Iy ($1 = 7.8049 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu)
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of Aug. 28 instead of July 31 announced previously
June 30 Indian shares erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit.