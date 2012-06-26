FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans up 11.6 pct in May vs April
June 26, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans up 11.6 pct in May vs April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$19.5 billion ($2.51 billion) in May, up
11.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                  May       April     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    19,454    17,439      +11.6
    
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,168     2,984      +39.7
  - Secondary market              19,709    20,009      - 1.5
  - Refinancing                    2,801     2,375      +17.9
  TOTAL                           26,678    25,368      + 5.2
No. of applications (cases)       14,290    13,375      + 6.8
     
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     815,855   809,560      + 0.8
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
     
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       91.2*      91.4       - 0.2
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank    
     offered rates) (pct)           5.4        4.9       + 0.5
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent. 
($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)

