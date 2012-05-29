FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK drawn down mortgage loans rise 55.4 pct in April vs March
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2012 / 7:18 AM / in 5 years

HK drawn down mortgage loans rise 55.4 pct in April vs March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$17.4 billion ($2.24 billion) in April,
up 55.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed.	
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:	
                                                      M/M
                                  April     March     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    17,439    11,223       +55.4
   
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 2,984     4,118       -27.5
  - Secondary market              20,009    21,827        -8.3
  - Refinancing                    2,375     2,133       +11.3
  TOTAL                           25,368    28,078        -9.7 
No. of applications (cases)       13,375    17,419       -23.2 
    	
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     809,560   803,277        +0.8
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01         -- 
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.02         -- 
     	
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       91.4*      91.9        -0.5
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank    
    offered rates) (pct)            4.9        5.5        -0.6
 *with majority priced within the range of 2 and 2.25 percent. 	
($1 = 7.7632 Hong Kong dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.