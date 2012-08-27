FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 20 pct in July vs June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$16.1 billion ($2.08 billion) in July,
down 20 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                  July      June      Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    16,112    20,150      -20.0
       
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,287     4,199       +2.1
  - Secondary market              12,710    14,101       -9.9
  - Refinancing                    2,540     2,947      -13.8
  TOTAL                           19,536    21,247       -8.1
   
No. of applications (cases)       10,640    10,231       +4.0
       
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     828,244   823,531       +0.6
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
        
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       93.4*      93.0       +0.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)           4.5        4.3       +0.2
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
