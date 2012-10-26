FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 11 pct in Sept vs Aug
October 26, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans rise 11 pct in Sept vs Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.3 billion ($2.36 billion) in
September, up 11.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                 September  August    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    18,284    16,414      +11.4
         
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 2,767     4,073      -32.1
  - Secondary market              16,651    18,145       -8.2
  - Refinancing                    2,984     2,987       -0.1
  TOTAL                           22,401    25,206      -11.1
     
No. of applications (cases)       12,227    14,023      -12.8
         
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     842,014   833,933       +1.0
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
          
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       94.4*      93.0       +1.4
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)           2.9        3.9       -1.0
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by XXX)

