FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 10.8 pct in Dec vs Nov
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 10.8 pct in Dec vs Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.9 billion ($2.44 billion) in
December, down 10.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                      M/M
                                   December  November  Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    18,865    21,158      -10.8
 
 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
   - Primary market                 3,104     5,614      -44.7
   - Secondary market               9,472    15,369      -38.4
   - Refinancing                    2,612     3,164      -17.4
   TOTAL                           15,187    24,147      -37.1
 
 No. of applications (cases)        7,449    10,627      -29.9
 
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     868,186   856,884        1.3
   - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.01
   - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
 
 Proportion of new mortgage loans
   priced with reference to:
   - best lending rates (pct)       90.4*      92.7       -2.3
   - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
      offered rates) (pct)           7.7        5.2        2.5
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.