February 27, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 16 pct in Jan vs Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.9 billion ($2.05 billion) in
January, down 15.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                 January   December  Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    15,861    18,865      -15.9
           
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 3,311     3,104        6.7
  - Secondary market              14,683     9,472       55.0
  - Refinancing                    3,250     2,612       24.4
  TOTAL                           21,244    15,187       39.9
        
No. of applications (cases)       11,932     7,449       60.2
            
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     873,725   868,286        0.6
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
            
Editing by G.Ram Mohan
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       90.3*      90.4       -0.1
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)           7.4        7.7       -0.3
 
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

