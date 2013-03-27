FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 23 pct in Feb vs Jan
#Financials
March 27, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 23 pct in Feb vs Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn
down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.2 billion ($1.57 billion) in
February, down 23 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                 February   January  Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    12,212    15,861      -23.0
            
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 3,034     3,311       -8.4
  - Secondary market              12,944    14,683      -11.8
  - Refinancing                    2,661     3,250      -18.1
  TOTAL                           18,638    21,244      -12.3
         
No. of applications (cases)        9,013    11,932      -24.5
             
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     877,017   873,725        0.4
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.01      0.01
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.01      0.01
            
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       86.4*      90.3       -3.9
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
     offered rates) (pct)          11.4        7.4        4.0
  
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7594 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

