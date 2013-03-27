Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 23 pct in Feb vs Jan

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.2 billion ($1.57 billion) in February, down 23 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M February January Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,212 15,861 -23.0 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,034 3,311 -8.4 - Secondary market 12,944 14,683 -11.8 - Refinancing 2,661 3,250 -18.1 TOTAL 18,638 21,244 -12.3 No. of applications (cases) 9,013 11,932 -24.5 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 877,017 873,725 0.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 86.4* 90.3 -3.9 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 11.4 7.4 4.0 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7594 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)