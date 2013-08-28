Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 5 pct in July vs June

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.2 billion ($1.57 billion) in July, down 4.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M July June Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,199 12,822 -4.9 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 1,138 1,777 -36.0 - Secondary market 11,855 11,416 3.8 - Refinancing 2,850 2,457 16.0 TOTAL 15,842 15,651 1.2 No. of applications (cases) 8,424 9,301 -9.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 898,394 896,927 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 56.6* 66.5 -9.9 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 39.9 30.2 9.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)