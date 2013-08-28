FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 5 pct in July vs June
#Financials
August 28, 2013 / 9:37 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong drawn down mortgage loans fall 5 pct in July vs June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.2 billion ($1.57 billion) in July,
down 4.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                         M/M
                                   July      June    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    12,199    12,822       -4.9
                 
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 1,138     1,777      -36.0
  - Secondary market              11,855    11,416        3.8
  - Refinancing                    2,850     2,457       16.0
  TOTAL                           15,842    15,651        1.2
              
No. of applications (cases)        8,424     9,301       -9.4
                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     898,394   896,927        0.2
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
               
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       56.6*      66.5       -9.9
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           39.9       30.2        9.7
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7563 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

