Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 1.3 pct in Sept vs Aug

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.6 billion ($1.50 billion) in September, up 1.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Sept Aug Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,627 11,476 1.3 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 2,754 1,644 67.5 - Secondary market 8,139 9,857 -17.4 - Refinancing 2,624 2,992 -12.3 TOTAL 13,516 14,493 -6.7 No. of applications (cases) 7,526 8,043 -6.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 900,283 899,576 0.1 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 72.7* 69.9 2.8 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 25.6 27.9 -2.3 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)