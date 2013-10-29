FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 1.3 pct in Sept vs Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.6 billion ($1.50 billion) in
September, up 1.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                     M/M
                                   Sept      Aug     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    11,627    11,476        1.3
                   
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 2,754     1,644       67.5
  - Secondary market               8,139     9,857      -17.4
  - Refinancing                    2,624     2,992      -12.3
  TOTAL                           13,516    14,493       -6.7
                
No. of applications (cases)        7,526     8,043       -6.4
                   
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     900,283   899,576        0.1
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
               
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       72.7*      69.9        2.8
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           25.6       27.9       -2.3
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
