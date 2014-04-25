FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 8.8 pct in March from Feb
#Financials
April 25, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 8.8 pct in March from Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$13.5 billion ($1.74 billion) in March, up 8.8
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  March      Feb     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    13,488    12,399      8.8
                        
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,674     5,809      -2.3
  - Secondary market              10,316     7,265      42.0
  - Refinancing                    3,274     2,505      30.7
  TOTAL                           19,264    15,578      23.7
                       
No. of applications (cases)        9,416     7,198      30.8
                         
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     914,593   910,720       0.4
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                    
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       39.7*      43.7      -4.0
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           58.9       54.8       4.1
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong Dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
