Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 2.3 pct in May from April

June 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$16.3 billion ($2.10 billion) in May, up 2.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M May April Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 16,322 15,950 2.3 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,641 5,601 -17.1 - Secondary market 14,700 10,986 33.8 - Refinancing 3,407 3,058 11.4 TOTAL 22,749 19,645 15.8 No. of applications (cases) 11,175 9,156 22.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 927,980 922,218 0.6 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 26.4* 34.6 -8.2 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 71.4 63.1 8.3 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)