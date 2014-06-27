FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 2.3 pct in May from April
June 27, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 2.3 pct in May from April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$16.3 billion ($2.10 billion) in May, up 2.3
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                     May     April    Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    16,322    15,950       2.3
                         
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 4,641     5,601     -17.1
  - Secondary market              14,700    10,986      33.8
  - Refinancing                    3,407     3,058      11.4
  TOTAL                           22,749    19,645      15.8
                        
No. of applications (cases)       11,175     9,156      22.1
                          
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     927,980   922,218       0.6
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                     
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       26.4*      34.6      -8.2
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           71.4       63.1       8.3
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong Dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
