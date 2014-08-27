FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 5.9 pct in July from June
#Financials
August 27, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong drawndown mortgage loans rise 5.9 pct in July from June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$18.6 billion (2.40 billion US dollar) in July,
up 5.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  July      June     Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    18,627    17,585       5.9
                           
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 6,747     4,833      39.6
  - Secondary market              17,752    16,669       6.5
  - Refinancing                    3,787     3,545       6.8
  TOTAL                           28,286    25,047      12.9
                          
No. of applications (cases)       12,728    11,442      11.2
                            
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     940,029   934,078       0.6
  - Delinquency ratio (pct)         0.03      0.02       
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                     
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       17.4*      21.0      -3.6
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           80.2       76.7       3.5
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
(1 US dollar = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollar)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

