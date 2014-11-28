FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong Oct drawn down mortgage loans fall 1.0 pct from Sept
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong Oct drawn down mortgage loans fall 1.0 pct from Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$23.1 billion ($2.98 billion) in October, down
1.0 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                    Oct     Sept     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    23,105    23,344      -1.0
                            
New loans approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 7,908     6,859      15.3
  - Secondary market              15,946    15,585       2.3
  - Refinancing                    4,530     4,126       9.8
  TOTAL                           28,383    26,569       6.8
                           
No. of applications (cases)       11,698    11,115       5.2
                              
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     966,784   956,467       1.1
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.02      0.02
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       13.4*      14.9      -1.5
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           84.7       82.6       2.1
  *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.

(1 US dollar = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollar)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.