Hong Kong Oct drawn down mortgage loans fall 1.0 pct from Sept

Nov 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$23.1 billion ($2.98 billion) in October, down 1.0 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Oct Sept Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,105 23,344 -1.0 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 7,908 6,859 15.3 - Secondary market 15,946 15,585 2.3 - Refinancing 4,530 4,126 9.8 TOTAL 28,383 26,569 6.8 No. of applications (cases) 11,698 11,115 5.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 966,784 956,467 1.1 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 13.4* 14.9 -1.5 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 84.7 82.6 2.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. (1 US dollar = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)