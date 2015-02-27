FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 2.7 pct in Jan
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 2.7 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$21.3 billion ($2.75 billion) in January, down
2.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                   Jan       Dec     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    21,342    21,933      -2.7
                               
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 7,910     5,503      43.7
  - Secondary market              17,843    15,103      18.1
  - Refinancing                    4,588     4,386       4.6
  TOTAL                           30,341    24,993      21.4
                              
No. of applications (cases)       13,608    11,079      22.8
                                 
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     993,064   984,539       0.9
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       13.3*      13.5      -0.2
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           84.0       84.5      -0.5
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.

($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

