Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 24.8 pct in Feb
March 31, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 24.8 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion) in February, down
24.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  Feb       Jan      Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    16,041    21,342     -24.8
                                
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,997     7,910     -24.2
  - Secondary market              15,901    17,843     -10.9
  - Refinancing                    4,758     4,588       3.7
  TOTAL                           26,656    30,341     -12.1
                              
No. of applications (cases)       10,393    13,608     -23.6
                                 
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):     998,023   993,064       0.5
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       12.8*      13.3      -0.5
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           85.4       84.0       1.4
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1ILTAtn)
    
($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

