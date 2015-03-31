Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 24.8 pct in Feb

March 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion) in February, down 24.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Feb Jan Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 16,041 21,342 -24.8 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,997 7,910 -24.2 - Secondary market 15,901 17,843 -10.9 - Refinancing 4,758 4,588 3.7 TOTAL 26,656 30,341 -12.1 No. of applications (cases) 10,393 13,608 -23.6 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 998,023 993,064 0.5 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 12.8* 13.3 -0.5 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 85.4 84.0 1.4 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1ILTAtn) ($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)