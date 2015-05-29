FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 29.4 pct in April
May 29, 2015 / 9:09 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 29.4 pct in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$20.6 billion ($2.66 billion) in April, down
29.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                                                        M/M
                                  Apr       Mar      Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    20,598    29,195     -29.4
                                 
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 6,124     6,916     -11.5
  - Secondary market              12,089    15,561     -22.3
  - Refinancing                    4,553     5,583     -18.4
  TOTAL                           22,767    28,060     -18.9
                              
No. of applications (cases)       10,007    10,437      -4.1
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,018,719 1,011,675       0.7
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       13.1*      12.5       0.6
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           84.8       85.5      -0.7
    *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
    
    For details, click 
 
($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
