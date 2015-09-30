FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 15.3 pct in August
September 30, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 15.3 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$23.5 billion ($3.03 billion) in August, down
15.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
                                                        M/M
                                  August    July     Pct Change 
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)    23,467    27,694     -15.3
                                 
New loan approvals(HK$ mln): 
  - Primary market                 5,905     6,496      -9.1
  - Secondary market              13,630    15,905     -14.3
  - Refinancing                    4,490     4,837      -7.2
  TOTAL                           24,026    27,238     -11.8
                              
No. of applications (cases)        9,630    10,139      -5.0
                                  
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln):   1,054,932 1,044,241       1.0
  - Delinquency ratio (pct) 
    (more than 3 months)            0.03      0.03
  - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00      0.00
                      
Proportion of new mortgage loans
  priced with reference to:
  - best lending rates (pct)       11.8*      11.9      -0.1
  - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
    offered rates) (pct)           82.7       84.5      -1.8  
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
    For details, click (bit.ly/1Wxgzjf).

 ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
