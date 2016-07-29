Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 15.8 pct in June vs May

July 29 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$17.8 billion ($2.30 billion) in June, up 15.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: June May M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 17,769 15,340 15.8 New loan approvals (HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,637 4,985 -7.0 - Secondary market 12,649 12,394 2.1 - Refinancing 4,988 5,637 -11.5 TOTAL 22,274 23,016 -3.2 No. of applications (cases) 9,844 9,961 -1.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,084,458 1,080,989 0.3 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: -best lending rates (pct) 4.9 6.9 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 89.8 85.8 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: bit.ly/2aBIP6F ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)