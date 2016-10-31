FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 33.6 pct in Sept
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 33.6 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$23.2 billion ($2.99 billion) in September, up 33.6 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
 
                                 Sept         Aug         M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$ mln)  23,234       17,393      33.6
                                                          
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                             
                 Primary market  6,574        5,688       15.6
               Secondary market  18,038       16,695      8.0
                   Refinancing   7,514        7,238       3.8
 TOTAL                           32,126       29,622      8.5
                                                          
 No. of applications (cases)     13,536       13,300      1.8
                                                          
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)     1,095,260    1,088,613   0.6
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                                  
 (more than 3 months)            0.04         0.04        
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)    0.00         0.00        
                                                          
 Proportion of new mortgage                               
 loans                                                    
 priced with reference to:                                
       best lending rates (pct)  2.5          3.0         
     HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  93.6         93.4        
           offered rates) (pct)                           
                                                                         
 
    
   * With majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
    
   For details, click bit.ly/2eLrI2I

   ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

