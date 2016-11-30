FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 0.6 pct in Oct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans fall 0.6 pct in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$23.1 billion ($2.98 billion) in October, down 0.6 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                               Oct        Sept     M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$     23,091     23,234   -0.6
 mln)                                              
                                                   
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                      
               Primary market  7,660      6,574    16.5
             Secondary market  18,742     18,038   3.9
                 Refinancing   7,887      7,514    5.0
 TOTAL                         34,288     32,126   6.7
                                                   
 No. of applications (cases)   14,323     13,536   5.8
                                                   
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)   1,101,216  1,095,2  0.5
                                          60       
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                           
 (more than 3 months)          0.04       0.04     
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)  0.02       0.00     
                                                   
 Proportion of new mortgage                        
 loans                                             
 priced with reference to:                         
     best lending rates (pct)  2.4        2.5      
   HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  94.8       93.6     
         offered rates) (pct)                      
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2fKtq15

($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.