8 months ago
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 14.6 pct in Nov
December 30, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 8 months ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans rise 14.6 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$26.5 billion ($3.42 billion) in November, up 14.6 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                               Nov        Oct         M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$     26,468     23,091      14.6
 mln)                                                 
                                                      
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                         
               Primary market  9,213      7,660       20.3
             Secondary market  19,368     18,742      3.3
                 Refinancing   9,931      7,887       25.9
 TOTAL                         38,512     34,288      12.3
                                                      
 No. of applications (cases)   14,204     14,323      -0.8
                                                      
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)   1,108,933  1,101,216   0.7
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                              
 (more than 3 months)          0.03       0.04        
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)  0.00       0.00        
                                                      
 Proportion of new mortgage                           
 loans                                                
 priced with reference to:                            
     best lending rates (pct)  1.9        2.4         
   HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  95.1       94.8        
         offered rates) (pct)                         
 
   *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.    
    For details, click: (bit.ly/2hTar6b)
($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

