Hong Kong Dec drawndown mortgage loans rise 11.7 pct from Nov

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$29.6 billion ($3.82 billion) in December, up 11.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: Dec Nov M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 29,556 26,468 11.7 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 8,249 9,213 -10.5 Secondary market 15,099 19,368 -22.0 Refinancing 9,122 9,931 -8.1 TOTAL 32,470 38,512 -15.7 No. of applications (cases) 10,505 14,204 -26.0 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,118,657 1,108,933 0.9 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.5 1.9 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 94.9 95.1 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2kvYqZj ($1 = 7.7572 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)