FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Hong Kong Dec drawndown mortgage loans rise 11.7 pct from Nov
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 7 months ago

Hong Kong Dec drawndown mortgage loans rise 11.7 pct from Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$29.6 billion ($3.82 billion) in December, up
11.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
    The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
                                                       
    
                               Dec        Nov         M/M Pct
                                                      Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$     29,556     26,468      11.7
 mln)                                                 
                                                      
 New loan approvals (HK$ mln)                         
               Primary market  8,249      9,213       -10.5
             Secondary market  15,099     19,368      -22.0
                 Refinancing   9,122      9,931       -8.1
 TOTAL                         32,470     38,512      -15.7
                                                      
 No. of applications (cases)   10,505     14,204      -26.0
                                                      
 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln)   1,118,657  1,108,933   0.9
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                              
 (more than 3 months)          0.03       0.03        
 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct)  0.02       0.00        
                                                      
 Proportion of new mortgage                           
 loans                                                
 priced with reference to:                            
     best lending rates (pct)  2.5        1.9         
   HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  94.9       95.1        
         offered rates) (pct)                         
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2kvYqZj
    ($1 = 7.7572 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.