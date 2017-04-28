Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in March rise 17.8 pct m/m

April 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$24.9 billion in March, up 17.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: 2017 2017 March Feb M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 24,910 21,140 17.8 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 7,533 6,909 9.0 Secondary market 19,036 12,991 46.5 Refinancing 10,395 7,701 35.0 TOTAL 36,964 27,601 33.9 No. of applications 15,603 9,904 57.5 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,137,14 1,130,85 0.6 mln) 0 3 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.02 0.02 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.2 3.0 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 94.1 93.3 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2oDz26I ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)