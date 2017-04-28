FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in March rise 17.8 pct m/m
April 28, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 4 months ago

Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in March rise 17.8 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 28 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$24.9 billion in March, up 17.8 percent from a
month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed
on Friday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
                             2017      2017                    
                             March     Feb       M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   24,910    21,140    17.8
 mln)                                            
                                                 
 New loan approvals (HK$                         
 mln)                                            
             Primary market  7,533     6,909     9.0
           Secondary market  19,036    12,991    46.5
               Refinancing   10,395    7,701     35.0
 TOTAL                       36,964    27,601    33.9
                                                 
 No. of applications         15,603    9,904     57.5
 (cases)                                         
                                                 
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,137,14  1,130,85  0.6
 mln)                        0         3         
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                         
 (more than 3 months)        0.04      0.04      
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.02      0.02      
 (pct)                                           
                                                 
 Proportion of new mortgage                      
 loans                                           
 priced with reference to:                       
   best lending rates (pct)  2.2       3.0       
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  94.1      93.3      
       offered rates) (pct)                      
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2oDz26I

($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

