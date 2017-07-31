FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in June rise 13.4 pct m/m
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 2 hours ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in June rise 13.4 pct m/m

2 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$32 billion ($4.10 billion) in June, up 13.4
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Monday.
    Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
                             2017      2017                    
                             June      May       M/M Pct Change
 New loans drawn down (HK$   32,045    28,268    13.4
 mln)                                            
                                                 
 New loan approvals (HK$                         
 mln)                                            
             Primary market  10,163    8,526     19.2
           Secondary market  19,517    21,783    -10.4
               Refinancing   14,355    11,382    26.1
 TOTAL                       44,035    41,691    5.6
                                                 
 No. of applications         14,654    14,825    -1.2
 (cases)                                         
                                                 
 Outstanding loans (HK$      1,160,89  1,150,60  0.9
 mln)                        2         5         
 Delinquency ratio (pct)                         
 (more than 3 months)        0.03      0.03      
 Rescheduled loan ratio      0.00      0.00      
 (pct)                                           
                                                 
 Proportion of new mortgage                      
 loans                                           
 priced with reference to:                       
   best lending rates (pct)  1.6       1.7       
 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank  95.9      95.2      
       offered rates) (pct)                      
 
    For details, click bit.ly/2tVWn60

($1 = 7.8093 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

