FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Former British banker cites "diminished responsibility" over Hong Kong double murder charge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 2:10 AM / 10 months ago

Former British banker cites "diminished responsibility" over Hong Kong double murder charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former British banker Rurik Jutting, charged with the double murder of two Indonesian women found in his luxury high-rise Hong Kong apartment two years ago, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter on Monday.

Jutting, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of "diminished responsibility" at the start of his trial in Hong Kong. He also pleaded guilty to a third charge of preventing lawful burial of a body.

Jutting who previously worked at Bank of America Corp in Hong Kong, was accused in October 2014 after police found the bodies of two women, one inside a suitcase on his balcony and the other lying inside the apartment with wounds to her neck and buttocks, authorities said. (Reporting by Farah Master,; Editing by Donny Kwok and Greg Torode.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.