British banker found guilty in Hong Kong double murder trial

HONG KONG, Nov 8(Reuters) - A Hong Kong jury on Tuesday found Cambridge-educated British banker Rurik Jutting guilty of murdering two Indonesian women that he confessed to killing in his luxury apartment two years ago.

The unanimous decision marked the end of a trial that attracted global attention due to graphic video and the brutality of the killings in a city where serious crime is rare.

Jutting, 31, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26, in 2014 on grounds of "diminished responsibility" due to alcohol and drug abuse and sexual disorders. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.