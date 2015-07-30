FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong securities regulator fines Nomura for disclosure failings
July 30, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong securities regulator fines Nomura for disclosure failings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nomura waited for over 2 weeks to alert regulator to misconduct-SFC

* Nomura says accepts SFC’s decision on matter (Adds Nomura comment)

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator has fined Japanese bank Nomura HK$4.5 million ($600,000) for failing to promptly report trading misconduct in 2013 by a staff member who falsified his position in a bid to conceal a loss of $3.3 million.

The Securities and Futures Commission said on Thursday that Nomura Hong Kong waited more than two weeks to alert the regulator that a member of its staff, on secondment from the bank’s Japan business, had admitted making false entries into the firm’s risk management system to hide his risk exposure.

The bank sent the staff member back to Japan before alerting the SFC and before it had completed its internal investigation, the SFC said. Nomura also failed to voluntarily hand over to the SFC a preliminary internal report on the incident.

The SFC code of conduct obliges regulated firms to alert the regulator immediately in the event of any material breach of the rules.

A spokesman for Nomura said in a statement: “Nomura has cooperated fully with the SFC investigation. We accept the decision and actions of the SFC and are pleased to have resolved this matter. We take this matter very seriously and will strive to prevent similar incidents from happening in future.” (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
