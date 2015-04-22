FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong puts electoral reform package to legislature
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong puts electoral reform package to legislature

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government unveiled a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the city’s next leader to lawmakers on Wednesday, in a plan that reflected China’s desire for a tightly controlled poll that is likely to rile democracy activists.

The controversial government proposal comes after massive pro-democracy protests rippled across the financial hub last year, and analysts said the blueprint - which will be voted on by lawmakers in early summer - could once again stir political tension after a lull of several months.

“As of now, we see no room for any compromise,” Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying told reporters ahead of the official unveiling and as hundreds of flag-waving protesters - both for and against the proposal - gathered outside the Legislative Council.

The blueprint for the proposal that the public votes on two to three candidates pre-selected by a 1,200 member pro-Beijing nominating committee was first outlined by China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, last August. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, James Pomfret, Clare Jim, Donny Kwok and Bobby Yip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.