#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Hong Kong puts electoral reform package to legislature

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government unveiled a long-awaited electoral blueprint for selecting the city’s next leader to lawmakers on Wednesday, in a plan that reflected China’s desire for a tightly controlled poll that is likely to rile democracy activists.

The controversial government proposal comes after massive pro-democracy protests rippled across the financial hub last year, and analysts said the blueprint - which will be voted on by lawmakers in early summer - could once again stir political tension after a lull of several months.

“As of now, we see no room for any compromise,” Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying told reporters ahead of the official unveiling and as hundreds of flag-waving protesters - both for and against the proposal - gathered outside the Legislative Council.

The blueprint for the proposal that the public votes on two to three candidates pre-selected by a 1,200 member pro-Beijing nominating committee was first outlined by China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, last August. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, James Pomfret, Clare Jim, Donny Kwok and Bobby Yip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
