Former Hong Kong leader charged with misconduct in public office
October 5, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Former Hong Kong leader charged with misconduct in public office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s former leader, Donald Tsang, was charged on Monday on two counts of misconduct in public office and is due to appear in court later in the day, the city’s anti-graft body said.

Tsang, 70, had retired in 2012 after a high-flying career as a civil servant, serving as a senior official in the former British colonial administration and a former financial secretary.

The charges relate to a sweetheart rental deal for a penthouse in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, failure to disclose his interest in the lease and nominating an architect doing interior design work on the flat for a government award, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said.

Reporting by James Pomfret, Clare Baldwin and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Simon Cameron-Moore

