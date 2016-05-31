FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong home prices tick up in April but still down 5.6 pct on-year
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong home prices tick up in April but still down 5.6 pct on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong home prices edged up 0.5 percent in April, snapping a half year of monthly declines, but were still down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday.

Home prices rose to 258.8 on a government index in April, from 257.5 in March, according to the Hong Kong government’s Rating and Valuation Department.

Before April, the index had shown six consecutive months of declines in home prices in Hong Kong, one of the most expensive property markets in the world.

Rental prices continued to fall, recording their seventh consecutive month of decline. Rental prices fell 0.1 percent in April to 163.2 from 163.4 in March. Rents are down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Joy Leung and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.