Hong Kong government says has no plan to ease property cooling measures
May 22, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong government says has no plan to ease property cooling measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Thursday it has no intention of easing property cooling measures in the city, where prices have surged nearly 120 percent since 2008 due to an ultra-low interest rate environment, tight supply and abundant liquidity.

Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying, speaking in the city’s legislative council, said the measures, which include higher duties for foreign buyers, had been effective so far and there were no plans to loosen them for now. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
