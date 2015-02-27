FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong unveils fresh steps to cool property market
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong unveils fresh steps to cool property market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong imposed new measures on Friday in its latest bid to cool one of the world’s most expensive real estate markets, cutting the amount of money home buyers can borrow to 60 percent of the property’s value, from 70 percent.

Hong Kong’s home prices rose last year to a record high, official data showed, as tightening measures failed to curb skyrocketing prices supported by strong local demand and tight supply.

Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de facto central bank, also said it would lower the debt servicing ratio to 40 percent for second-home buyers, from 50 percent. (Reporting By Donny Kwok, Michelle Chen, Saikat Chatterjee and Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.