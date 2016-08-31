FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong home prices rise for 4th straight month in July - govt index
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 31, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong home prices rise for 4th straight month in July - govt index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with fresh mortgage data in last two paragraphs)

By Venus Wu and Joy Leung

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong home prices increased by the largest margin in four months in July, climbing 1.9 percent from the month before, government data showed on Wednesday, alongside a mild rebound in the financial hub's economy in the second quarter.

Home prices increased to 281.4 on a widely tracked government index compiled by the Rating and Valuation Department. The figure, however, was 7.5 percent lower than the same period a year ago, and 8 percent off a historic high hit last September.

Hong Kong property is among the most expensive in the world. The market has cooled off since the September peak, but it has seen modest growth since April. Robust sales in first-hand apartments over the past month have also helped nudge up prices.

Centaline Property Agency Ltd, one of the largest property agencies in the city, said in a statement earlier this month it expected flat prices to return to peak levels in the fourth quarter this year.

Hong Kong's China-dependent economy grew 1.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier even amid a slowdown in exports and tourism.

Property rental prices also edged up 1 percent, the third consecutive monthly increase.

The number of mortgage applications also increased in July by 4.4 percent compared with June, to 10,281 cases, according to data released by the city's de facto central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The number of mortgage loans approved in July increased 2.7 percent compared with the month before, to HK$22.9 billion ($2.95 billion), while the mortgage delinquency ratio remained unchanged at 0.04 percent. (Editing by James Pomfret and Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.