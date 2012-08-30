FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong says to supply land for 65,000 new flats over 3-4 yrs
August 30, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong says to supply land for 65,000 new flats over 3-4 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s new leader on Thursday laid out a long-awaited housing policy for the city, pledging to supply land for 65,000 new residential flats over the next three to four years.

Leung Chun-ying also said he had asked relevant authorities to look into the supply of “Hong Kong land for Hong Kong people”, referring to a plan to restrict the sale of certain properties to Hong Kong residents.

Leung is a former property surveyor who was elected without the backing of the city’s powerful real estate tycoons. He has pledged to introduce more subsidised housing to help defuse social friction over rising living costs and income inequality.

Reporting By Alex Frew McMillan and James Pomfret; Editing by Anne Mari Roantree

