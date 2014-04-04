Hong Kong private home completions to reach 10-year high in 2014

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - The number of private home completions in Hong Kong this year will reach its highest since 2004, the government said on Friday, further pressuring developers after a series of cooling measures forced them to cut prices.

The number of flats forecast for completion in 2014 is around 17,610, a 113 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the city’s Rating and Valuation Department.

With a surge in new home supply and higher government duties to cool prices - which have soared nearly 120 percent since 2008 - competition to lure buyers could trigger even steeper discounts and further pressure developers’ margins in one of the world’s most expensive home markets, analysts said.

The government said close to 61 percent of completions would be in the New Territories district close to China, where major developers deploy their saleable units, including Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , which is controlled by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing.

Profit margins for Hong Kong’s six major developers will fall from 36 percent in 2012 to 20 percent in 2015 and 14 percent in 2016, UBS said in a report in February.

Despite a series of steps to curb prices, such as higher stamp duties and mortgage restrictions since October 2009, prices for private property rose 8.6 percent in 2013 from a year earlier, the government said. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)