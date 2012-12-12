FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says sharp rise in HK's house prices raises risk of correction
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

IMF says sharp rise in HK's house prices raises risk of correction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The sharp run-up in Hong Kong house prices raises the risk of an abrupt correction and the government should take further steps if necessary to contain risks arising from the property market, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Global economic weakness is also having an impact on Hong Kong and real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to slow to 1.25 percent this year, before recovering to around 3 percent next year, the IMF said in a statement.

Hong Kong’s economy expanded faster than expected in the third quarter, helping the trade-dependent city avoid a recession as its exports and retail sector regained traction thanks to a pick-up in the world’s two largest economies.

Housing prices in the former British colony have risen 20 percent so far this year and doubled from the trough seen in 2008, exacerbating affordability concerns. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.