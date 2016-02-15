Ratings agency says Hong Kong developers can withstand 30 pct price drop

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong developers could withstand a 30 percent drop in sales prices with no impact to their credit ratings, S&P said on Monday, adding that a drop of more than 50 percent would have an impact.

S&P is forecasting an average home price drop of 10 percent to 15 percent in Hong Kong this year, but it said the industry could withstand much worse. Average home prices have dropped 9.5 percent since a recent peak in September.

“The biggest risks are a weaker or continued decline in the Hong Kong economy and a severe China slowdown,” said S&P director of corporate ratings, Cindy Huang, adding that there could be an additional 5 percent drop in average home prices in 2017.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and Nan Fung International Holdings have the biggest buffer in the case of a sales price drop, S&P said.

Kerry Properties Ltd has the least buffer because it has the least amount of recurring income, it added.

Hong Kong property prices remain among the highest in the world. They have come down somewhat as a result of government-mandated cooling measures and an economic slowdown in China. A rate hike in the United States late last year is also expected to have an impact.